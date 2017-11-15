Clint Dempsey wins 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year
Clint Dempsey wins 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year.
More Soccer Videos
Christian Eriksen gives Denmark vital 2-1 lead | 2017 World Cup Qualifying Highlights
9 hours ago
Clint Dempsey wins 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year
11 hours ago
Brad Guzan wins 2017 MLS Save of the Year
12 hours ago
Denmark knocks out Ireland to become the final European team to qualify for the World Cup
1 day ago
Weston McKennie scores in USMNT debut
1 day ago
Italy eliminated from World Cup for first time since 1958 | World Cup Qualifying Highlights
1 day ago
More Soccer Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED