Weston McKennie scores on his national team debut to give the USMNT a 1-0 lead in Portugal.

Denmark knocks out Ireland to become the final European team to qualify for the World Cup

17 hours ago

Weston McKennie scores in USMNT debut

20 hours ago

Christian Eriksen gives Denmark vital 2-1 lead | 2017 World Cup Qualifying Highlights

21 hours ago

Italy eliminated from World Cup for first time since 1958 | World Cup Qualifying Highlights

1 day ago

Aly Wagner rates USWNT's performance in 2017

1 day ago

See the highlights from the USWNT's win over Canada | 2017 USWNT International Friendly

1 day ago

