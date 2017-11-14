Weston McKennie scores in USMNT debut
Weston McKennie scores on his national team debut to give the USMNT a 1-0 lead in Portugal.
More Soccer Videos
Denmark knocks out Ireland to become the final European team to qualify for the World Cup
17 hours ago
Weston McKennie scores in USMNT debut
20 hours ago
Christian Eriksen gives Denmark vital 2-1 lead | 2017 World Cup Qualifying Highlights
21 hours ago
Italy eliminated from World Cup for first time since 1958 | World Cup Qualifying Highlights
1 day ago
Aly Wagner rates USWNT's performance in 2017
1 day ago
See the highlights from the USWNT's win over Canada | 2017 USWNT International Friendly
1 day ago
More Soccer Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 2:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Feelings Mean Nothing
-
Today 3:00p ET First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright
-
Today 3:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Predator
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Enjoy the Moment
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-