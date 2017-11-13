Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Your takeaway from tonight's game?

- Much better. I mean, much better than their performance against Canada the last time out. And I think it's a response that they had to have. I mean, this is a US team that has been through turmoil this year, and they had to come out and say, look, we have something to build on going forward.

The team overall executed, I think, what the coaches asked of them. That was one of the things that Jill Ellis talked to us about. It was can they translate what is being asked of them in the meeting room into the field, and you saw it. They kept things tighter. They pressed Canada when they needed to. And they were able to solve the press that Canada was putting them under.

- Let's talk about that 2017 turmoil. It started really with the She Believes Cup where they finished last in their own tournament. They lost three times on home soil, which is a lot for them. But they did close it out in style. So what's your overall takeaway of 2017, a kind of an experimental or transitional year?

- It was something that had to happen. This US program rarely has to go into transition. They just kind of keep scooting along, because they get the results. And they don't have to look in the mirror and say, what has to evolve.

Well, Jill Ellis took it upon herself, because she had the time to expand that pool. And there were growing pains with that. I mean, we still don't know exactly what the philosophy and the tactical identity is going to be of this group. And I think that's what has to be addressed going forward.

So they have the right players on the ship. Now, the next phase is how are they going to go out there business. Because you saw tonight, when this team is clicking, they have the talent and the best deepest bench in the world. No one can compete with them. Now, it's about getting on the same page and evolving tactically.

- A 3 to 1 win over Canada closes out the 2017 calendar year. We'll see the USA again in 2018.