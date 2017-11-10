Sweden’s Jakob Johansson scores against Italy at UEFA World Cup Qualifying

Jakob Johansson scores the only goal of the match in the first leg.

More Soccer Videos

Top 5 strikers (so far) in the Bundesliga

Top 5 strikers (so far) in the Bundesliga

17 hours ago

Italy in danger of missing the World Cup after loss to Sweden

Italy in danger of missing the World Cup after loss to Sweden

19 hours ago

Sweden's Jakob Johansson scores against Italy at UEFA World Cup Qualifying

Sweden's Jakob Johansson scores against Italy at UEFA World Cup Qualifying

19 hours ago

Top 5 assist kings (so far) | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Top 5 assist kings (so far) | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

2 days ago

Bedoya and Sapong are ready to lead the USMNT youngsters against Portugal

Bedoya and Sapong are ready to lead the USMNT youngsters against Portugal

2 days ago

Top 5 Goalkeepers (so far) | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Top 5 Goalkeepers (so far) | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

2 days ago

More Soccer Videos»