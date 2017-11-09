Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER: A third of the season is over. We're re-assessing the 11 Matchday, so far. So here's a look at the best providers. Four out of our five players are on the same number of assists, so the time taken for an assist is the decisive stance.

Here with the top assist kings of 2017-18, so far. Let's start with a high flier.

- Joshua Kimmich, FC Bayern Munich.

ANNOUNCER: The Bayern starlet's laid on four assists for his teammates, so far, and he's leading an average of 224 minutes per goal.

Now Kimmich-- delicately lifted in, and a brilliant header.

Here's one of the league's rising stars.

- Levin Oztunali, [INAUDIBLE] Mainz [INAUDIBLE].

ANNOUNCER: Young, dynamic, and a bowl winner-- the man from Mainz has an average of 204 minutes per goal, for his four assists.

ANNOUNCER: Oztunali, too, in the sense [INAUDIBLE] Oztunali [INAUDIBLE]-- ah, brilliant header!

ANNOUNCER: Our number three is--

- Daniel Didavi, VfL Wolfsburg.

ANNOUNCER: He's needed less than 200 minutes, for his four assists. This season, his average of [INAUDIBLE] scored is 179 minutes per goal.

From goal-getter to provider--

- Thomas Muller, FC Bayern Munich.

ANNOUNCER: The Bavarian is normally the goal-scorer, rather than the provider, however, he's going well in the assist stance this term. Four assists and 151 minutes per goal, puts him in second place.

They're under pressure again, Muller-- that's a great ball in, and Robert Lewandowski--

And here's our number one.

- Philipp Max, FC Augsburg.

ANNOUNCER: Defenders fear his pinpoint crosses. With five assists this season, Philipp Max leads our top five.

ANNOUNCER: Another dangerous ball and a goal!

ANNOUNCER: That's it-- the top assist kings of 2017-18, so far.