Show Transcript Hide Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING] - [INAUDIBLE]

- Incredible, incredible.

- He tucks it in.

- He's always been a golden figure in the second half of this New York City season [INAUDIBLE].

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- There goes the deception. Pirlo, the shot, and what a goal! There it is!

3:3 for the DPs. Andrea Pirlo, his first in Major League soccer!

- Took the line from the Italian over the wall! There is nothing that Andre Blake can do to get across and stop this! Incredible technique!

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- The free kick-- oh, what a brilliant free kick it is, too! 35 years of age, in his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance.

[AUDIENCE CHEERING]

[MUSIC PLAYING]