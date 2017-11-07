Stu Holden’s European Power Rankings
Check out Stu Holden's list for European Power Rankings.
[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER 1: Brilliant counter-attack from Spurs. The opportunity's presented itself, and they'll punish Real Madrid once again. What a fantastic performance.
ANNOUNCER 2: Lovely cutback from James Rodriguez. It's perfectly laid on the deck for Arjen Robben to strike it first-time. Burki has absolutely no chance.
ANNOUNCER 3: --got to that position, missed Paulinho and Iniesta, but Digne's finish was emphatic, and Barcelona are 3 up.
ANNOUNCER 4: A goal of breathtaking quality, and Boeckx, although he got a hand to it, simply couldn't divert the ball away from goal.
ANNOUNCER 5: Fernandinho finds Sane. Sane can pick up the pace here. He left Rog behind. Hysaj was across. Now it's Sergio Aguero! That's the record!
[MUSIC PLAYING]
