ANNOUNCER: 0-0 after leg one in Houston. Providence at home, where they've always been so successful. And they got on the board first in 39th minute, Lex.

ALEXI LALAS: Wonderful cross in from Vytas. Look who's there, Asprilla. And watch him take this thing down. Now, there's a slip right there from Dylan Remick, in at left back for Houston.

ANNOUNCER: Starting because DaMarcus Beasley was injured four minutes later.

ALEXI LALAS: Well, there's a reason why we mentioned it, because you know what? You can make mistakes. Don't let one mistake become another one. And if you can redeem yourself by doing something like this-- how about Dylan Remick, coming up right foot, bam.

ANNOUNCER: That essentially the goal that sent Houston to Western Conference Championship. But just for good measure, in the 78th minute off the bench, Manotas the skip and a score.

ALEXI LALAS: Man, he's way out. And this thing is moving, and he sees it. And then he gets that little skip on this synthetic surface and he knows it's all over.

ANNOUNCER: So let's take a look at the updated MLS playoff bracket.