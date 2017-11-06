Mauro Manotas gives Houston Dynamo 2-1 lead | 2017 MLS Playoffs Highlights

Manotas gives Houston Dynamo the 2-1 lead over Portland Timbers.

- [INAUDIBLE] Manotas, just on the field-- Manotas, long goal! The man who killed the Timbers' playoff hopes a year ago, with the hat trick in Houston! A missile from a long way out, to all but do so again, here tonight! [CROWD CHEERING] The Timbers now need 2 goals, in the final 13 minutes and change.

- Well there's no pressure going to the ball, for one. And I think this should be safe. It looks like when it hits up off the turf, it goes underneath the hand of Attinella. It bounces about 3 or 4 yards in front of him, which can make it a little bit awkward. He may have thought it was going to be bouncing up a little bit higher. We spoke before the game, about Quioto on the bench, about Manotas on the bench, that can come on, and impose a difference, and that man just did. 2-1!

[BAND PLAYING]

