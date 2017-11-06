Dairon Asprilla opens up the scoring for Portland | 2017 MLS Playoffs Highlights
Dairon Asprilla makes it 1-0 for Portland against Houston Dynamo.
ANNOUNCER 1: Here's Valeri, heading off for Vytas, [INAUDIBLE] and scores!
[CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER 2: What did I say when you haven't had any passages of play? As I say that, Portland controls the game. Now, again, it's Vytas against [INAUDIBLE]. There is a little slip with that far post from the Houston defender. It's a good cross into that far post, takes it down with his thigh and he smashes it into the back of the net.
You see Houston all gathered a little bit of a huddle, trying to pick everyone up. Things don't change too much for Houston, they just need the one goal and they'll go through, but a big goal for Portland.
