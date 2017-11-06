Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: To bring you to the Bronx and Yankee Stadium, a massive day for New York City FC and the Columbus Crew. The Crew leading 4-1 after that thrilling display on Halloween. Now you look at his 11 today, he's got one natural center back. Ben Sweat moves in, he takes Callens' spot-- this is his first game ever at center back in Major League Soccer.

They have to look at his back line on New York City-- licking their chops because all they know is one away goal and all of a sudden New York City-- that they're done with.

This man right here Josh Williams talked about it this week--

ANNOUNCER 1: Ooh, it's a penalty.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yep.

ANNOUNCER 1: Kevin Stott pointing to the spot and handing New York City the lifeline that they have been craving.

ANNOUNCER 2: And from the referee's point of view he's behind Wallace here, there's no argument from Josh Williams.

ANNOUNCER 1: They simply have to have this, New York City. And David Villa-- New York life-- hope has been rekindled.

That's a dangerous clearance from Johnson, played his team into trouble. And Meram trying to punish him--

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh, what a save.

ANNOUNCER 1: Shawn Johnson.

ANNOUNCER 2: What an absolute save.

He can be quiet for 30 plus minutes, shows up and then takes one touch and hits this. That's in the back of the net, that is an unbelievable save from Sean Johnson.

ANNOUNCER 1: David Villa, with options, onto Wallace-- ooh, and the shot's back off the side of the post for Moralez.

ANNOUNCER 2: Jonathan Mensah's caught out of position, so now Afful has to slide in. He's covering that spot, Williams has slid over. I think Moralez could have hit that first time.

ANNOUNCER 1: Corner kick is well worked-- ooh!

ANNOUNCER 2: When David Villa hits this and I love to set play-- Justin Meram's left arm.

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah.

That's a pinball machine, isn't? Meanwhile, Mensah has slipped again, this opens things up. Struna-- oh, it took a deflection and it's gone in.

ANNOUNCER 2: You've got to create your own luck, you got to give yourself life. That is exactly what New York City has done coming on the heels of slow mental breakdowns from Josh Williams and Jonathan Mensah.

ANNOUNCER 1: Here they come again and it's Harrison leading the charge. Still Jack Harrison, support arriving-- Harrison-- oh, he went for the finish himself.

Has converted into attack by Harrison-- raking ball for Wallace, who brings it down-- Rodney Wallace, great play off the post and the follow-up shot from Harrison is blazed over.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, how's this, the first touch brings it down, but then it's touch right here-- my goodness. I have no idea what Zach Steffen has done to the goals in the playoffs this year.

ANNOUNCER 1: Or is this man, David Villa's fantastic ball for Louis-- the head up-- not connected with--

ANNOUNCER 2: Was that dangerous play?

ANNOUNCER 1: Still scrapping for the ball, New York City on the edge of the area. They can't find a telling pass.

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh, this is the last melee where you love this touch from Lewis. As this ball's played up right here-- now zero issue whatsoever with the referee allowing play on.

ANNOUNCER 1: They were hoping for a miracle on 161st street today, but it's not to be-- Kevin Stott signals the end and the Crew have got their-- they may have crawled across the finishing line, but they have won the race. And they will be in the Eastern Conference Final, it will be Columbus against Toronto.

