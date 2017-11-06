Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: A titanic day in Toronto, and the watchword from the home supporters is "redemption."

--the Continental Tire Analyst Corner, this is the Toronto lineup. And no surprise, it is unchanged.

ANNOUNCER 2: You are handing the keys of the car of creativity for the New York Red Bulls to Tyler Adams, 18 years old, and he's going to be the guy who's going to be finding the passes for you.

ANNOUNCER 1: Vasquez, Altidore-- Perrinelle's got the problem here.

ANNOUNCER 2: And this is exactly how I envision this game is going to go.

ANNOUNCER 1: Vasquez-- two waiting, one of them's Giovinco. Two critical touches there-- the first by the keeper, the second by the left back.

ANNOUNCER 2: Good defending by Kemar Lawrence, understanding that Giovinco was behind him.

--problem is not with him. You've got to take it to Giovinco. Oh, boy. Oh, boy. Sacha Kljestan just pushed Jozy Altidore, and Jozy Altidore just went down like a sack of potatoes. A big boy like that, come on now.

ANNOUNCER 1: Yellow card, and another yellow card.

ANNOUNCER 2: So yeah, there is a shove. There's a shove. Oh, come on, now. Oh, boy. It's embarrassing. Even by my loose standards that's embarrassing.

ANNOUNCER 1: Vasquez, Giovinco, opportunity! And usually, he snaffles those and the ball ends up in the net, rather than the player.

Royer-- oh, deflection and then in!

Almost in slow motion. Daniel Royer went for the lucky dip, and my word, his luck was in.

ANNOUNCER 2: I think this deflection may come off Bradley Wright-Phillips. Daniel Royer thinking, you know what? I'm just going to have a go.

ANNOUNCER 1: --rather off-putting. It's a good delivery. And it was Perrinelle that met it.

Here's Felipe, left by Royer. Chance here! Bradley Wright-Phillips had the daylight blocked out by the fast-advancing keeper.

--particularly with memories still fresh of what happened in MLS Cup last year. Here, though, is Giovinco. Mazey run still going, angle tight, Osorio waiting, off the post and in!

ANNOUNCER 1: It's a foul. It's a foul.

ANNOUNCER 1: No, it's not going to be given.

ANNOUNCER 2: He called a foul.

ANNOUNCER 1: It is not going to be given, after all of that. And half of the players were up the pitch, starting to celebrate.

ANNOUNCER 2: He called a push on Jonathan Osorio on the far post.

ANNOUNCER 1: They ask for a penalty. Play goes on. Giovinco!

Referee with the whistle at his lips. Toronto may have lost the battle today-- I use the term advisedly-- they have won the war. And Toronto advance to the Eastern Conference final. It ends in handshakes.

