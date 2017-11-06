Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Hello, welcome along. Bundesliga match day 11 is now in the books. And plenty to talk about from this match day, but I think that the lasting memory for all of us will be Robin Zentner, the Mainz keeper, who passes a ball that isn't there.

WARREN BARTON: It's there. There it is. I'm going to pass it to you. No, I'm not.

JOVAN KIROVSKI: Every time I see this-- I can't. What is he doing?

WARREN BARTON: I love the reaction. What is it? The penalty spot was the ball? Oh--

JOVAN KIROVSKI: I could see how he could see--

WARREN BARTON: You could--

JOVAN KIROVSKI: A little bit. A little bit.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

KATE ABDO: Poor Robin.

WARREN BARTON: I know goalkeepers are strange people, but that's--

JOVAN KIROVSKI: Lucky it didn't score-- they didn't score on it.

WARREN BARTON: It's all right, I've got it. I've got it. Leave it. I know exactly what I'm doing.

- All under control.

- Yeah, just leave it. Don't panic.

- The good news is he is now a viral sensation. Not sure that he'll be too pleased with that though. Der Klassiker, we had the first edition this season, as well, with Bayern handing Dortmund a significant defeat. But Christian Pulisic one bright spot, if we can find one for Dortmund.

JOVAN KIROVSKI: Yeah, the only bright spot. I think it was such a positive for them-- for him, personally. 19 years old, young, always wanted the ball, shows his pace, beating players 1-v-1. But it was all the way until the end, when they were down 3-0, he still showed that fight, which was impressive.

WARREN BARTON: I think that's the thing, Jovan. I've seen him have glimpses in Champions League when he played against Real Madrid, or domestically doing well in games for 15, 20 minutes, or the national team. But this was from start to finish, he was Dortmund's best player. He had energy. He had quality. He was brave to get on the ball. Involved, obviously, in their only goal.

And a lot of people were saying about the speed that he had, the ability to pick people out. I thought it was a phenomenal performance. There's certain performances in big games-- and this was a huge game-- that gives you that credibility. And I think this was it. And whether it's the nutmeg on Arjen Robben, I'm not so concerned about that. But that's always nice to be able to have that in your locker.

JOVAN KIROVSKI: But even against-- even when you lose, it's impressive that, even in a losing performance, we're talking about him because he was that impressive.

WARREN BARTON: He never gave up, and that's a great compliment to have as a young player.

- Absolutely right. Jovan, wonderful to have your company this weekend.

- Thank you.

- Warren.

- Thank you.