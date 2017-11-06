Show Transcript Hide Transcript

HOST: Let's take a look at our full match highlights.

We pick it up in the 20th second, right off the kick off. How about that? Unbelievable. Vedad Ibesivic giving Hertha the 1-0 lead. 5th minute, oh, we've got a little controversy here. Mario Gomez appears to get the goal, but let's check it out on VAR. And second look, he's offside off the John Brooks flick. And that one taken off the board. That wouldn't be the last one in this one. 20th minute, Per Skjelbred bringing down Didavi in the box. And Mario Gomez, his second straight penalty kick miss. This one bashed off the crossbar. And Wolfsburg's getting no luck in this one.

Still down 1-0, 27th minute. Karim Rekik clearing Yunus Malli, scoring-- but hold on a second. VAR once again. And it's taken off the board once again, as Daniel Didavi clearly offside as the ball deflects off of him. And problems continue for Martin Schmidt.

41st minute, finally a good goal. Divock Origi finds Yunus Malli for the open header, and it's 1-1. Then, just before half time, Didavi to Gomez, rounds the keeper, off the post-- how about off two posts and in. Gomez's luck turns.

Wolfsburg have the 2-1 lead at the break. 53rd minute, looping goal there from Rekik, and it's 2-2. 60th minute, Didavi the corner, flicked on by Robin Knoche, and Origi scores. And it's 3-2, Wolfsburg.

But this one had another goal in it, of course. Davie Selke, just keeps scoring goals-- this one his first in the Bundesliga, coming in the 83rd minute. And it ends in a thrilling 3-3 draw.