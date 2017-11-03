Clint Dempsey scores his second against the Whitecaps | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
Clint Dempsey makes it 2-0 for the Sounders in the second leg.
More Soccer Videos
Stu Holden weighs in on Detroit's MLS expansion bid using an NFL stadium
9 hours ago
Clint Dempsey made the difference when it mattered vs. the Whitecaps
9 hours ago
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
10 hours ago
Clint Dempsey scores his second against the Whitecaps | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
10 hours ago
Clint Dempsey gives Seattle a 1-0 lead vs. Vancouver | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
11 hours ago
Lyon vs. Everton | 2017-18 Europa League Highlights
16 hours ago
More Soccer Videos»
20146-20149