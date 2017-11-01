Show Transcript Hide Transcript

SPORTSCASTER: They break off for now because their team are on the move here, Higuain, on the turn, great save.

SPORTSCASTER: Ola Kamara, this year, 18 goals, 17 of them one-touch. That is the definition of a goal scorer.

SPORTSCASTER: A bit of promise here again for the Crew, it's turned aside, oh, and Justin Meram had an open goal.

SPORTSCASTER: Oh, Villa's got it.

SPORTSCASTER: Oh now, David Villa, it's two against one, Rodney Wallace in support. Villa doesn't need it. Can he finish? Oh.

SPORTSCASTER: He's 35 years of age, going on 25. I mean, are you serious? You've got to be on your toes. You've got to be aware of the situation.

SPORTSCASTER: Squander the night for the visitors. Justin Meram, clutching his face. He's signaled the use of the video review.

SPORTSCASTER: See, he looks right at him, see it? He squares him up, the elbow comes up.

SPORTSCASTER: Pulls it out, it's going to be-- oh it is, it is red.

SPORTSCASTER: Yup, he's given a red.

SPORTSCASTER: Higuain, four against two, for the Crew, can they exploit it? [INAUDIBLE]-- He's done it!

SPORTSCASTER: And that red card, to Callens, completely changes the complexion of leg one, and maybe this entire series.

SPORTSCASTER: Look at Justin Meram. Away to his right, Meram, going for goal, Johnson has let it in.

SPORTSCASTER: The Columbus Crew and Justin Meram were given a gift from New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

SPORTSCASTER: [INAUDIBLE] being within his rights now, Villa, on the turn, and he's done it.

SPORTSCASTER: Mistakes all night long coming from the Columbus Crew, and New York City have not been able to make them pay. Until now.

SPORTSCASTER: Instead, it's Harrison Afful now. He's gone through the center right. Oh, what a run! What a goal!

SPORTSCASTER: And on a night where we didn't know, would it be trick? Or treat? Harrison Afful gives everyone a treat to remember tonight with.

SPORTSCASTER: Hasn't given up just yet. Going to give this one more go perhaps--

SPORTSCASTER: That's got to be a foul.

SPORTSCASTER: --but the final whistle has sounded. They are alive and kicking.