Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
Watch full first leg highlights between the Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers.
More Soccer Videos
Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
10 hours ago
Portland grinds out a clean sheet on the road against Houston
10 hours ago
With two away goals, Toronto FC will be tough for Red Bulls to overcome
13 hours ago
New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
13 hours ago
Giovinco's free kick goal helps give Toronto FC a 2-1 win vs. the New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
13 hours ago
Daniel Royer equalizes for Red Bulls from the spot vs. Toronto FC | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
14 hours ago
More Soccer Videos»
20146-20149