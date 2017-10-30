Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: Let's come on!

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, they had to be patient. A bit like I was waiting for [INAUDIBLE] that day.

A man down, Freiburg defending deep. Slight deflection here. And the striker tucks it away, and that's exactly what they deserve.

They were very, very good with the ball. They kept the ball alive. And this one, wonderful delivery, whipped in with pace, just a nice touch by the French player.

ANNOUNCER 3: Yeah, nice. I mean, it was great. You knew it was coming, right, because the 10-man gave them an advantage. Pavard with that second goal gave them a bit of breathing space into the second half. They made the change with Terodde coming on, who gets the third goal.

But the video review comes into question again. Was it the right call? Was it the wrong call? It's hard to disagree when the referee has two looks at it now.

ANNOUNCER 4: Let's just take a look at that and what that result does to the final standings after this Match Day in Germany. At the bottom half of the standings, as you can see, Stuttgart picking up all three points, moving to 12th. They tie Hertha on points. Freiburg, meanwhile, sit in front of Bundesliga's win-less bottom-dwellers, Koln and Werder Bremen.