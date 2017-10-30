Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Would they find It? The striker Max Kruse making his first start for Bremen since breaking his collarbone in September. Been a while out.

- Yeah, great to see Max back in action again, but it didn't help Werder Bremen much at all. What a great game it was for Gregoritsch. He used to play for Hamburg, which obviously Werder Bremen being one of their rivals meant a lot to him. Gave Augsburg the advantage and then Finnbogason won a penalty kick. He's been in great form this season Finnabogason.

- He showed some good feet. And they're playing with that freedom. Being away from home and playing against a team that you know that's under pressure. Quick decision there.

- Very cool, calmly tucks it away.

- Nice penalty kick. And I've got to be honest, I criticized this Augsburg side at the the start of the season, and thought they were a relegation candidate. But they have turned things around drastically. Gregoritsch scoring his second of the game, third. And after this match, Nouri out was the signals from all the supporters. They're not happy Werder Bremen fans. There's Nouri. He was a nightmare to play against. He was a little rat and I hope he does get fired.

- That's coming from you.

- Yeah.

- Not a good man.

- I hope we bleeped that out.

No don't bleep No don't bleep it, keep it in. Bremen's goal scoring problems continue as they get shut out for a fifth consecutive game now. And are now the lowest scoring club this season with three goals, in 10 games.