Red Bulls roast Gonzalo Veron for his celebration against Chicago
The Red Bulls had a bit of fun in the locker room after beating Chicago. Catch them taking on Toronto FC next on FS1.
Show Transcript Hide Transcript
[COLLEGE BAND PLAYING] [CHEERING]
AUDIENCE: Let's go, guys! [INAUDIBLE]
[LAUGHING]
More Soccer Videos
Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
10 hours ago
Portland grinds out a clean sheet on the road against Houston
11 hours ago
With two away goals, Toronto FC will be tough for Red Bulls to overcome
13 hours ago
New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
13 hours ago
Giovinco's free kick goal helps give Toronto FC a 2-1 win vs. the New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
14 hours ago
Daniel Royer equalizes for Red Bulls from the spot vs. Toronto FC | 2017 MLS Playoff Highlights
14 hours ago
More Soccer Videos»
20146-20149