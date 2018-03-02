Zidane says PSG still dangerous without injured Neymar

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his team must not let its guard down despite the injury to Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar.

Zidane says ”in no way is it a relief that Neymar is not able to play” in Tuesday’s Champions League match.

Madrid leads 3-1 after the first leg.

Zidane says ”we feel sorry for Neymar, but PSG is a very strong team. The player who substitutes him will be good. I don’t think it will be easier without Neymar.”

Neymar will undergo surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could be out for up to three months.

Before the second leg in Paris, Madrid hosts Getafe on Saturday in the Spanish league. Madrid is in third place in the league, 15 points adrift leader Barcelona.