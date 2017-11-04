Zaza, Florenzi back in Italy squad for World Cup playoff

MILAN (AP) Simone Zaza and Alessandro Florenzi are back in the Italy squad for the first time in a year, and there was also a surprise call-up for Jorghino for the World Cup playoff against Sweden.

Zaza has been recalled after eight goals in his last seven league games for Valencia. Roma’s Florenzi returns after twice rupturing the ACL in his knee.

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura has always left out Brazilian-born Jorginho, saying he does not fit into his tactics, but has now included the Napoli midfielder amid reports Brazil has expressed interest.

Italy travels to Stockholm for the first leg on Friday and hosts Sweden at San Siro in the decider three days later.

Andrea Belotti, Marco Verratti and Daniele De Rossi return from injury.