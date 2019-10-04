Zaniolo recalled to Italy squad, 1st call for Di Lorenzo

ROME (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini has recalled Roma youngster Nicolò Zaniolo to his squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Liechtenstein.

Zaniolo and Everton forward Moise Kean had been demoted to the Under-21 squad as continued punishment for showing up late to an Azzurrini team meeting ahead of a European Championship Under-21 match in June.

There is still no place for Kean, nor Mario Balotelli, who scored at the weekend, in his second match for Brescia.

Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo has been given a first ever call-up.

Italy has won all six of its qualifying matches and another victory on Saturday, against Greece, would see it book its place at next year’s European Championship.

It plays Liechtenstein, in Vaduz, three days later.