Wrong anthem, right result for Gibraltar in 1st win

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Gibraltar won its first-ever competitive game after 22 straight losses with a 1-0 victory over host Armenia on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.

Joseph Chipolina scored the historic winner in Yerevan from the penalty spot in the 50th minute.

It was also the first away victory for Gibraltar, which has a population of around 30,000, in any international game.

During its previous 22 defeats since making its competitive debut in September 2014 against Poland in a qualifying match for Euro 2016, Gibraltar had been outscored 107 goals to five.

Not everything went right for Gibraltar, however, with its players having to listen to the national anthem of Liechtenstein before the match.

The Gibraltar FA said its Armenian counterpart had apologized for the mistake.

Gibraltar will likely recognize both anthems on Tuesday when it hosts Liechtenstein at the Victoria Stadium.

After three rounds, Gibraltar has three points in Group 4 of League D.