Who’s in and who’s out at the World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) Who’s in, who’s out and possible scenarios at the World Cup:

GROUP A

Russia and Uruguay have clinched berths in the round of 16, and play each other Monday to determine who wins the group. Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated.

GROUP B

Morocco has been eliminated, leaving Portugal and Spain (four points each) and Iran (three) to compete for two spots. Spain plays Morocco on Monday, when Portugal meets Iran.

GROUP C

France has advanced and leads with six points. Denmark is second with four after a 1-1 draw against Australia, which has one point. Peru has been eliminated. Denmark plays France on Tuesday, when Australia takes on Peru.

GROUP D

Croatia has secured a trip to the second round and tops the group with six points. Argentina got some help Friday when Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0. Nigeria (three points) will advance with a win over Argentina (one point) on Tuesday, when Iceland plays Croatia. But Iceland (one point) or the last-place Argentines could survive with a win and a Nigeria loss or tie, depending on goal difference.

GROUP E

Brazil (four points) got a pair of stoppage-time goals Friday to vault from a precarious position to the brink of qualifying for the knockout stage. The 2-0 win also eliminated Costa Rica. Switzerland (four points) pulled off a 2-1 comeback win over Serbia (three points), leaving three teams bunched together, all with a chance to advance but with only two spots to be had. Serbia meets Brazil on Wednesday at the same time Switzerland plays Costa Rica.