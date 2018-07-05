Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

HOT DOG CONTEST

NEW YORK (AP) Joey ”Jaws” Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater at the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, downing a record 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes to take home the coveted Mustard Belt for an 11th time.

Miki Sudo held onto her title as the top woman’s competitor at the annual Brooklyn eat-off, chomping 37 franks and buns to take home the top prize for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year.

”I found a vicious rhythm,” the 34-year-old Chestnut said after the stuffing session. ”I was feeling good today.”

But while Chestnut ate 10 more dogs and buns than second-place finisher Carmen Cincotti, a judging error cast initial doubt over their totals after jurists didn’t see the eaters were taking the dogs and buns from two plates.

Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney, certified the final tally and Chestnut’s record of 74.

SOCCER

MOSCOW (AP) – FIFA’s patience with Diego Maradona’s World Cup antics finally ran out.

Soccer’s world body said it ”strongly rebukes” comments by the Argentina great criticizing American referee Mark Geiger’s handling of England’s win against Colombia in the World Cup round of 16.

It was yet another controversial moment involving Maradona -an official FIFA ambassador and figurehead of its ”Legends” program celebrating former players – at a World Cup he has mostly attended as a VIP guest of FIFA.

FIFA hit back at Maradona for telling Venezuelan broadcaster Telesur the outcome of Tuesday’s game in Moscow was a ”monumental theft.”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

LAS VEGAS (AP) – UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway’s representatives say he is dropping out of his title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 226 this weekend due to apparent concussion symptoms.

Holloway’s management team announced the decision in a statement issued Wednesday night, three days before the bout.

The UFC didn’t immediately confirm any changes to the penultimate bout on its biggest show of the summer.

”Max’s team and UFC staff noticed Max was not normal since late last week,” the statement from Holloway’s camp said.

Holloway’s camp indicated the champion stayed overnight in an emergency room Monday before he had even started his weight cut for the bout. Holloway was taken to an emergency room again Wednesday after awakening groggily from a nap following an open workout for fans at the MGM Grand.

ATHLETE ABUSE

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) – U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan said he never knew of sexual abuse by a now-dead doctor who examined wrestlers Jordan helped coach decades ago at Ohio State University.

Jordan, speaking to reporters at a July Fourth rally in Fremont, repeatedly denied claims by ex-wrestlers Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha Yetts, who say the powerful Republican congressman from Ohio knew back then that Richard Strauss was groping male athletes.

Jordan acknowledged that Strauss was among faculty members and other employees who used the same open shower area as athletes in the building where they practiced, but he said he and other coaches with whom he has spoken weren’t aware of any abuse by Strauss.

”We knew of no abuse. Never heard of abuse,” Jordan said. ”If we had, we’d have reported it.”

Male Ohio State athletes from 14 sports have alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss, who was on the faculty and medical staff and published a variety of research.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right hip.

Torres was removed after striking out in his second at-bat in the fourth inning before the Yankees went on to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2.

Before the series finale against the National League East leaders, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was upbeat about the status of his prized rookie.

Torres did not start in Tuesday night’s win, but entered the game late as a defensive replacement.

”We’re hoping it’s a short stint. But we think we’ve got to deal with it this time because there is a small strain there,” Boone said outside the home clubhouse after the game.