Villa scores twice on “David Villa Day” in NYCFC’s win
NEW YORK (AP) David Villa had two goals and an assist on ”David Villa Day” and New York City FC beat Colorado 4-0 on Saturday, extending the Rapids’ losing streak to five.
It was NYCFC’s first home game after the Spanish forward scored his 400th goal in all competitions on April 29.
NYCFC (7-2-3) opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Yangel Herrera intercepted a clearance attempt and fed it back to Maximiliano Moralez, who connected with Villa for the finish.
Ronald Matarrita made it 2-0 in the 49th minute with a putback header, and Villa fed Moralez, who finished from the top of the box in the 56th. Villa capped the scoring, bending a right-footed shot inside the far post in the 74th minute.
Colorado dropped to 2-6-2.