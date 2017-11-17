Veteran doctor Mueller-Wohlfahrt back in charge at Bayern

MUNICH (AP) Veteran doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt is back in charge of Bayern Munich’s medical department after 2 + years away from the club.

Bayern says the 75-year-old Mueller-Wohlfahrt, who departed in April 2015 after falling out with then-coach Pep Guardiola, has returned to take over from Volker Braun, who left last week.

Guardiola had blamed Mueller-Wohlfahrt, who first started working for Bayern in 1977, for a long injury list that hampered his side’s push for the Champions League title. Mueller-Wohlfahrt said there had been a ”breakdown in trust.”

It’s Mueller-Wohlfahrt’s second come-back at Bayern. He left in 2008 after falling out with then-coach Jurgen Klinsmann, only to return after Klinsmann was sacked and replaced by Jupp Heynckes.

The 72-year-old Heynckes is back in charge this season for his fourth stint as Bayern coach following Carlo Ancelotti’s dismissal on Sept. 28.