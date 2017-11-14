Ventura’s status still in question after Italy eliminated

ROME (AP) The status of Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura remained in question after the four-time champions failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Ventura said after Monday’s 1-0 aggregate loss to Sweden that he hadn’t resigned because he hadn’t discussed it with federation president Carlo Tavecchio.

On Tuesday, Tavecchio said he was calling a meeting for Wednesday to put together ”an in-depth analysis and decide on choices for the future.”

Article continues below ...

Ventura’s contract was recently extended to 2020 but the deal includes a stipulation that it could be voided in case of a failed qualification.

Italy was eliminated after a scoreless draw against Sweden on Monday.

Previous Italy coach Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini and Massimiliano Allegri were being mentioned as possible replacements.

Tavecchio’s status was also put into question by Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago, who oversees all sports in the country.

”I spoke with Tavecchio and I asked him what his intentions were and he told me that tomorrow there will be this meeting in the federation,” Malago said. ”As you know, it’s up to the boss to take responsibility but if I were him I would resign.”

There is a precedent since both Giancarlo Abete, the previous federation president, and coach Cesare Prandelli each resigned immediately after Italy was eliminated in the first round of the 2014 World Cup.

—

Find more World Cup coverage at https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

—

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf