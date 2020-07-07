Vardy rescues draw for CL-chasing Leicester at Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Jamie Vardy rescued a valuable point for Leicester in its bid to return to the Champions League, securing a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Tuesday that damaged the Gunners’ hopes of qualifying for Europe’s elite competition.

Arsenal threw away the lead secured by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first-half goal after Eddie Nketiah was sent off for a challenge on James Justin in the 75th minute.

Vardy slotted in the equalizer after meeting Demarai Gray’s cross.

While Leicester was dislodged from third place by Chelsea, which beat Crystal Palace earlier, the 2006 champions are still four points ahead of fifth-place Manchester United, which plays Aston Villa on Thursday.

Arsenal is five points behind United in seventh place. Fifth place will secure a Champions League spot if second-place Manchester City fails to overturn its European ban covering next season.