VAR goes into action on Spanish league debut

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league saw a new official in action on Sunday — the video assistant referee.

VAR reversed two calls in Sevilla’s 4-1 win at promoted Rayo Vallecano. Sevilla was awarded a 79th-minute goal by Andre Silva that had been initially disallowed because of offside, and about five minutes later Rayo was given a penalty kick after a foul had been originally called outside the area. Adrian Embarba converted the penalty for the hosts.

To help Spanish fans become more familiarized with VAR, pamphlets explaining how it works were distributed before some league games. The system was explained by an announcer before Real Madrid’s match against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

“We will get used to it,” Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said Sunday.