Valeri, Timbers beat Real Salt Lake for third straight win

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Valeri and Sebastián Blanco each scored and the Portland Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night for their third consecutive victory.

Following a 3-3 tie with Colorado to open the season, Portland (3-5-1) lost five in a row before the winning streak.

Valeri gave the Timbers the lead for good in the 68th minute. He tapped it to Sebastián Blanco, whose shot from the center of the area was blocked by Real Salt Lake’s Justen Glad but rolled directly to Valeri, who first-timed a side-netter through the legs of two defenders.

Valeri became the seventh player in MLS history, and the only the only active player, with at least 70 goals and 70 assists.

Blanco ripped a shot from the top of the area between a pair of defenders that was stopped by goalkeeper Andrew Putna but then chased down the rebound and first-timed the finish to make it 1-0 in the 34th minute.

Sam Johnson bounced a sliding roller from the top of the box off the post and into the neat to make it 1-1 in the 62nd.

Real Salt Lake (3-6-1) has lost two games in row and six of its last eight.