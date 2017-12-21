US women to play Germany, England, France in soccer in March

CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. women’s national team will play Germany, England and France in March in preparation for North and Central American and Caribbean World Cup qualifying scheduled for Oct. 4-17.

The Americans play Germany on March 1 at Columbus, Ohio, in the second game of a doubleheader that opens with an England-France match. The series of three doubleheaders is called the SheBelieves Cup.

The Americans face France on March 4 at Harrison, New Jersey, when Germany and England meet in the second game. The Americans play England on March 7 at Orlando, Florida, in the second game after France meets Germany.