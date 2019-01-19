US striker Tim Weah, son of George, scores on Celtic debut

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Tim Weah, the U.S. striker and son of former AC Milan star George Weah, scored on his debut for Celtic in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Weah, who is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, came on in the 69th minute and netted in the 83rd.

“It’s really a dream come true,” Weah told the BBC.

He raced onto Dedryck Boyata’s through-ball and slotted his shot past advancing goalkeeper David Hutton as cup holder Celtic beat Airdrieonians 3-0 to reach the fifth round.

“It’s a really good vibe,” Weah told the BBC. “The boys have made me feel really at home and it’s been easy to settle in. I didn’t know what to expect. I just wanted to go out there and play with a clear head.”

Tim Weah was born in New York. He has made eight appearances for the U.S. team, scoring in a friendly against Bolivia in May, and can also play as an attacking midfielder.

His father was a striker for PSG and Milan in the 1990s, and in 1995 became the first, and still the only, African-born player to win FIFA’s world footballer of the year award and France’s Ballon d’Or. George Weah was elected president of Liberia in 2017.