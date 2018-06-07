US midfielder Saief hurt again and will miss game at France

CHICAGO (AP) Midfielder Kenny Saief is hurt once again and will miss the United States‘ exhibition against France at Lyon on Saturday.

Saief made his U.S. debut last July 1 as a second-half sub in an exhibition against Ghana, then was sidelined for the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of a groin injury.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who was born in Panama City, Florida, and grew up in Israel, returned to the national team to start a March friendly against Paraguay. He did not dress for last weekend’s friendly against Ireland.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday that Saief arrived at training camp last week with a right leg injury sustained near the end of his club season with Anderlecht in Belgium and that he had been limited in training. The USSF said he was released from camp to prepare for the preseason with Anderlecht.