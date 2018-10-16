US-Italy soccer exhibition to be played in Genk, Belgium

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s national team’s year-ending exhibition against Italy on Nov. 20 will be played in Genk, Belgium.

The match against the Azzurri was announced June 25 but the site remained unclear until a contract was signed to play the game at Luminus Arena, the home of Racing Genk.

The U.S. plays England at London’s Wembley Stadium on Nov. 15.

Italy has seven wins, one defeat and three draws against the U.S., which won 1-0 at Genoa in February 2012 on a Clint Dempsey goal.