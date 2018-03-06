Johnson says Britain’s World Cup participation in jeopardy

The FIFA World Cup trophy stands on a pedestal on board an aircraft on the first leg of the soccer FIFA Wold Cup 2018 trophy tour at Stansted Airport, England, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The trophy will visit some 50 countries as it make its journey round the world to Moscow for the start of the World Cup 2018 in Russia. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) The British government says politicians might not attend the World Cup in Russia if Moscow is proven to be behind the unexplained illness of a former spy.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter are in critical condition after collapsing in the English city of Salisbury on Sunday.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told the House of Commons there would be a ”robust” British response if Russian involvement is proven, which could possibly impact on the participation in the World Cup.

Johnson said ”it will be very difficult to imagine that U.K. representation at that event will go ahead in the normal way.”

The Foreign Office later clarified that the comment referred to dignitaries and officials, not the England soccer team, which is scheduled to compete at the tournament, which starts in June.