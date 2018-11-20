UEFA looks again at video review in Champions League

BRUSSELS (AP) — UEFA could yet use video review in this season’s Champions League if it decides in December to bring forward the introduction of the technology, which was originally planned for next August.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says a report from his referees department next week could mean “we will see when we can implement it. The latest is next season.”

UEFA’s executive committee could make a fresh decision at a Dec. 2-3 meeting in Dublin.

At a September executive meeting, UEFA said it would introduce video assistant referees (VAR) in August at the Super Cup, then the Champions League qualifying playoffs.

Without VAR this season, Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for Juventus after a disputed decision and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling won a penalty for tripping on the turf.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli says “we are delighted as clubs” for the current review.