UEFA fines PAOK over Champions League laser pointer

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has fined Greek club PAOK after fans used a laser pointer in a Champions League qualifying game.

European football’s governing body fined PAOK 22,000 euros ($25,600) for the laser pointer and also because supporters blocked stairwells during the 3-2 home win against Spartak Moscow on August 8.

Lasers are banned from games.

UEFA also fined Spartak 31,000 euros ($36,000) for “illicit chants” and blocking stairwells, the latest in a string of offenses by the Russian team’s supporters.

Greece’s Asteras Tripoli and Montenegro’s Buducnost Podgorica were fined for pitch invasions by fans, while Scottish club Hibernian was punished because supporters used fireworks and threw objects.