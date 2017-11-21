UEFA fines Olympiakos $70K after fans on field got to Messi

NYON, Switzerland (AP) After Lionel Messi was twice approached by fans on the field during a Champions League game, UEFA has fined Olympiakos 60,000 euros ($70,000).

UEFA says Greek champion Olympiakos was found guilty of ”field invasions by supporters” among a range of charges relating to the Oct. 31 game.

Messi was hugged and kissed by a male fan near the corner flag, and he was approached by a fan for a selfie photograph late in the 0-0 draw in Piraeus.

The UEFA-imposed fine also included charges for ”illicit chants” by Olympiakos fans who also aimed laser pointers at Barcelona players.