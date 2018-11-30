UEFA adds $5M for charity work, teams with boxer Klitschko

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has increased annual funding by more than $4 million for its children’s charity, and added former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko as a trustee.

The European soccer body said Friday it more than doubled funding for the UEFA Foundation for Children 6.8 million euros ($7.7 million) per year instead of 3 million euros ($3.4 million).

The foundation has picked 45 new projects to get funding — including in Nepal, South Sudan and Venezuela — to lift its involvement to more than 100 worldwide.

The new projects include one in Ukrainian schools with the Klitschko Foundation.

“We are in a privileged position,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said, “and we must use this to help children living in challenging and difficult circumstances around the world.”