Toronto FC’s Greg Vanney named MLS coach of the year

TORONTO (AP) Toronto FC’s Greg Vanney has been voted coach of the year in Major League Soccer.

The former U.S. international player on Monday received 37 percent of the votes by MLS team officials, players and media. Atlanta’s Gerardo ”Tata” Martino was second at 22 percent and Chicago’s Veljko Paunovic was third at 11.

Vanney guided Toronto to a 20-5-9 finish with a league-record 69 points. The team won the Voyageurs Cup as Canadian champion and Supporters’ Shield for best regular-season record.

Toronto was the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season. It set franchise records for goals (74), fewest goals allowed (37), shutouts (13), home wins (13), home points (42), road victories (7) and road points (27).

Toronto hosts Columbus on Wednesday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final. Game 1 ended 0-0.