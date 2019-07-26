Toronto FC plays FC Cincinnati in conference play

FC Cincinnati (5-15-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (8-9-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC faces FC Cincinnati in conference play.

Toronto FC is 7-2-3 in Eastern Conference play. Alejandro Pozuelo paces the fifth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with nine goals. Toronto FC has scored 36 goals.

FC Cincinnati is 3-8-1 in Eastern Conference games. FC Cincinnati is 3-1-0 when it records two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pozuelo has nine goals and five assists for Toronto FC. Jozy Altidore has three goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

Kekuta Manneh has three goals and three assists for FC Cincinnati. Emmanuel Ledesma has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 2-8-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, four shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Drew Moor (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Fatai Alashe (injured).