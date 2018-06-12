Top Swedish club fires convicted Ghana international
MALMO, Sweden (AP) Top Swedish club Malmo FF has terminated the contract of Ghana international Kingsley Sarfo after he was found guilty of two cases of rape of an under-aged girl.
Malmo FF said Tuesday on its website the 23-year-old midfielder’s actions ”are incompatible with the club’s values.”
A Swedish court last week sentenced Sarfo, who joined Malmo FF in 2016, to 32 months in prison for having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in an apartment and in a public toilet. The court also ordered him to pay 150,000 kronor ($17,260) in compensation to the girl, adding he should be deported after jail and banned from returning to Sweden for a 10-year period
