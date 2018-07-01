Timbers beat Sounders 3-2, Larrys Mabiala scores twice

SEATTLE (AP) Larrys Mabiala scored off of two corner kicks, the second the winner in the 74th minute, in the Portland Timbers’ 3-2 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Samuel Armenteros also scored, and Diego Valeri assisted on all three goals to help the Timbers (7-3-5) extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games (7-0-3). That is the longest unbeaten run in MLS this season. Portland’s last loss was at Orlando on April 8.

Mabiala put Portland up 1-0 in the 48th minute when he headed in Valeri’s corner.

Armenteros scored in the 57th minute on a long through ball from Valeri.

The Sounders (3-9-3) came from behind twice to tie it.

Victor Rodriguez made it 1-1 when he ran onto a cross from Nicolas Lodeiro and headed it past goalkeeper Jeff Attinella in the 60th minute. In the 68th, Chad Marshall made it 2-2 when he headed in Lodeiro’s corner kick.

LAFC 4, UNION 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Adama Diomande had the first hat trick in Los Angeles Football Club history to help the expansion team beat Philadelphia for its third straight victory.

Diomande opened the scoring for LAFC (9-4-3) in the 25th minute, crossing over twice to beat defender Mark McKenzie and slotting it in front of the goalkeeper from a shallow angle. Diomande doubled the lead in the 43rd minute with a tap-in to finish Mark-Anthony Kaye’s cross.

Fabrice-Jean Picault hammered a putback home from close range to pull the Union (6-8-3) to 2-1 before halftime. Diomande got his third goal in the 55th minute when Latif Blessing flicked along Aaron Kovar’s cross and Diomande punched it home.

Blessing capped the scoring in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. He also had two assists.

IMPACT 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0

MONTREAL (AP) – Ignacio Piatti and Alejandro Silva scored in the second half and Montreal beat Sporting Kansas City in hot and muggy conditions to end the American club’s nine-game unbeaten streak.

The Impact (7-11) handed Western Conference-leading Sporting (9-3-5) its first loss since April 28. Kansas City’s unbeaten run included two wins in U.S. Open Cup play. Montreal has won three straight and four of five – with shutouts in all four victories.

Piatti scored his ninth goal of the season and his fourth in the last three matches in the 54th minute. Silva added his first MLS goal from the penalty spot in the 70th. Water breaks were called to keep players hydrated.

FIRE 3, NYCFC 2

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) – Aleksandar Katai scored twice early in the second half in Chicago’s victory over New York City.

Katai first goal came in the 47th minute to make it 2-all for Chicago (6-7-5). Katai isolated defender Ben Sweat on a run up the right channel and bent a low left-footed shot inside the far post. Five minutes later, Katai slipped through a pair of defenders and beat goalkeeper Sean Johnson to make it 3-2.

The Fire took the early lead in the sixth minute when Nemanja Nikolic finished Dax McCarty’s through ball. NYCFC (9-4-4) tied it in the 36th minute on Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s eighth goal of the season and took a 2-1 lead in the 40th on Jo Inge Berget’s header.

CREW 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Gyasi Zardes and Eduardo Sosa scored first-half goals and Columbus held on to beat Real Salt Lake.

Zardes sent the penalty kick into the lower right corner to open the scoring in the sixth minute. Danilo Acosta brought down Luis Argudo in the area to set up Zardes for his 11th goal of the season.

Sosa finished Pedro Santos’ cross with a right-footed shot from the top right corner of the penalty box to double the Columbus (8-5-6) lead in the 23rd minute.

Albert Rusnak finished Joao Plata’s low cross with a left-footed shot from the middle of the area to pull Real Salt Lake (7-8-2) within one.

Kyle Beckerman made his 300th start for Real Salt Lake, the most by a field player for a single club in MLS history.

ATLANTA UNITED 4, ORLANDO CITY 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Miguel Almiron scored twice and Josef Martinez added a goal and an assist to help Atlanta beat Orlando.

Ezequiel Barco also scored for Atlanta (11-3-4).

Orlando City (6-10-1) has lost eight in a row.

REVOLUTION 3, D.C. UNITED 2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – Cristian Penilla scored his second goal of the night from the spot in the 78th minute and New England beat D.C. United.

Penilla sent it with pace into the upper right corner. Andrew Farrell drew the penalty against Oneil Fisher. Five minutes earlier, Yamil Asad scored on a penalty for D.C. United (2-7-4) to even it at 2.

Penilla opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a low right-footed blast to finish Krisztian Nemeth’s cross. Asad tied it for United in the 43rd minute, deflecting Zoltan Stieber’s free kick into the net. Teal Bunbury made it 2-1 for the Revs (7-4-6) in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.