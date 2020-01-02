Timbers acquire Yimmi Chara, younger brother of Diego Chara

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have acquired Colombian midfielder Yimmi Chara, brother of longtime midfielder Diego Chara.

The younger Chara comes to the Timbers as a designated player via transfer from Brazilian top-division team Atletico Mineiro, where he’s played for the past two seasons with 10 goals in 68 appearances.

Yimmi Chara, 28, has also played for top-tier teams in Colombia and Mexico and has appeared in more than 350 professional matches.

“Yimmi is a well-rounded professional like his brother and will add versatility to the squad as he can play in a variety of positions,” Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said.

Yimmi Chara has made 10 appearances for the Colombian national team with a goal and an assist. His goal was the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Venezuela in 2018.

Chara will occupy an international roster spot.