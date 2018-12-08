The Latest: Carli Lloyd tells World Cup draw she’s confident

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the draw for the Women’s World Cup (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson is confident he can deliver a first World Cup title.

Recent results leave him feeling confident Sweden can do one better than when it lost the 2003 final to Germany — and even topple the defending champion United States.

“Just this year we’ve met three teams with a better ranking than us: We beat England and Canada and drew against France,” he said. “That gives us the self-confidence we can handle the best team in the world. That’s also thinking we can go all the way. We can do it, we have the possibility.”

Gerhardsson’s side will get a strong early test against the U.S. on June 20 at Stade Oceania in Le Havre.

“What I think is pretty good is that we meet them in the third game, so we have two games before we meet them,” he said. “This is the first time for me (against the U.S.) but I know about the history, tough games during many years.”