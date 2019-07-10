The Latest: Soccer federation head: Women deserve fair pay

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a New York City parade and ceremony honoring the U.S. women’s national soccer team (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro says female athletes “deserve fair and equal pay.”

Fans of the World Cup champion U.S. women’s national soccer team chanted “Equal Pay!” as Cordeiro spoke at a celebration of the team at New York’s City Hall.

Cordeiro said: “We hear you, we believe in you, and we’re committed to doing right by you.”

Members of the team have filed a lawsuit demanding pay equity with the men’s soccer team.

The ceremony honoring the team followed a ticker tape parade up lower Broadway’s Canyon of Heroes.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio presented each team member with a symbolic key to the city.