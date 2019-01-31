The Latest: Wolves make Jonny Otto signing permanent

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in European soccer (all times local):

3 p.m

Newcastle has signed Paraguay forward Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United in Major League Soccer for a reported club-record fee of around 20 million pounds ($26 million).

Almiron scored 13 goals last season as Atlanta won the MLS Cup for the first time.

Newcastle’s previous record transfer fee was the 16 million pounds it paid Real Madrid for Michael Owen in 2005.

Newcastle also signed defender Antonio Barreca on loan from Monaco until the end of the season.