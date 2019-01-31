The Latest: Wolves make Jonny Otto signing permanent

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in European soccer (all times local):

6 p.m.

Marseille has loaned striker Kostas Mitroglou to Turkish side Galatasary for 18 months.

Mitroglou has struggled to settle at Marseille and has a modest return of 16 goals in 50 games despite finding good form late last season.

His chances in attack were further limited when Marseille signed Italy striker Mario Balotelli on loan until the end of the season.

Galatasaray posted a photo on Twitter showing Mitroglou wearing the team’s home shirt.